Paddy payments jump nearly 11% to ₹14,900 crore in Uttar Pradesh

Last year, the state’s institutional paddy payments stood at about ₹13,370 crore.

This year, the paddy purchased by government agencies as well as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) touched 6.23 million tonnes (Mt) against the season's target of 6 Mt. Last year, the state’s paddy procurement was 5.77 Mt.

“Compared to the last season, the paddy purchased under the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism has jumped 8 per cent to cross 6 Mt in the current kharif cycle,” a food and civil supplies department official said.

The government procures major food grains including paddy and wheat for its buffer stocks to ensure food security, stabilise market prices and mitigate exigencies. Such stocks also feed the public distribution system (PDS) or fair price shops run by the state government.

This year, the Yogi Adityanath government had set up 4,869 paddy procurement centers across Uttar Pradesh. In the current season, the MSP was ₹2,369 per quintal for common grade and ₹2,389 per quintal for Grade A paddy, while nearly 1.28 million farmers had registered to sell paddy.

The procurement continued until January 31 in western UP, while the process continued until February 28 in eastern UP.