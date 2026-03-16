Parl Panel calls for expansion of digital food coupons in PDS nationally

A standing committee of Parliament has urged the government to evaluate the scheme on the use of CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency)-based food coupons in the Public Distribution System and consider rolling it out in other parts of the country through dedicated budgeting.

The committee in its report tabled in Parliament also urged the government to intensify its efforts to expand decentralised foodgrains procurement to more states and regions to widen MSP coverage for farmers in order to fulfil its objective.

On CBDC, the panel said that dedicated budgeting should be done to scale up the CBDC mechanism nationwide and to cover the costs of technological infrastructure, training, integration with FPSs, monitoring and grievance redressal, etc.

A few weeks back, Home Minister Amit Shah launched the first-ever pilot on CBDC-based Digital Food Currency in Gujarat.

Under the CBDC framework, digital coupons generated through the Reserve Bank of India will be credited directly to beneficiaries as programmable digital currency (e₹), and beneficiaries can redeem their entitled quantity of foodgrains using CBDC coupons or voucher codes but only at ration shops.

Later, the pilot was expanded to the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Puducherry and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Though the government does not say so, a section of experts has long been advocating the use of e-vouchers in PDS in place of physical grain distribution through ration shops as an option to check burgeoning food subsidies and curb open-ended procurement of grains.

As per a concept note floated on the same, the pilots on e-vouchers have been proposed in collaboration with SBI as the issuer bank and NIC as the technical partner.

According to the note, these itemised vouchers will function as purpose-specific, non-monetary digital instruments, representing food entitlements under the National Food Security Act, now called the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

The vouchers will act as digital currency equivalents, without any cash movement or legal tender properties, redeemable only for specified food commodities (for example 10 kg wheat or 10 kg of rice). They will be Aadhaar-linked, non-transferable, and valid only for a specific month.

The parliamentary panel, meanwhile, also urged the government to develop a structured medium-term planning framework for Price Stabilisation Fund operations with clearly defined procurement targets, buffer stock norms, expected sale proceeds and possible fiscal risks.

The committee also recommended that the department closely monitor the adequacy of the reduced budgetary allocation and ensure timely release of grants to states.

It said periodic reassessment of fund requirements would be essential to prevent disruption in food security programmes, particularly in the North-Eastern region and Union Territories. Any emerging requirements, the panel noted, should be addressed through supplementary provisions or reappropriation at appropriate stages.

Expressing concern over the gap between estimated and actual procurement of foodgrains, the committee recommended that the department strengthen procurement planning and coordination with state governments.

It urged a review of the methodology used to estimate procurement requirements for wheat and rice, along with enhanced real-time monitoring of production and market arrivals. The panel stressed that the Centre should work closely with states where procurement has fallen significantly short of targets to make procurement operations more realistic and responsive.

On reforms in the public distribution system, the committee urged the department to expedite the full-scale implementation of SMART-PDS across all states and Union Territories.

It recommended stronger coordination with state governments, timely onboarding onto digital financial platforms, and simplification of procedures for submission of financial proposals and release of funds.

The committee also welcomed the department’s pilot initiative of installing mobile storage units in several locations, mostly in the North-Eastern hill states and one in Chhattisgarh. Building on this initiative, it recommended the formulation of a time-bound and region-specific strategy to expand modern storage infrastructure.

Priority should be given to constructing scientifically designed warehouses and modern steel silos at strategically located logistics hubs with rail connectivity to minimise post-harvest losses and improve stock management efficiency.

Further, the panel stressed the importance of coordinated implementation of technological initiatives under SMART-PDS. It called for effective operationalisation of the Scheme for Assistance in Ration Transport and Handling – Income with Automation in PDS (SARTHAK PDS) to ensure better integration of intra-state foodgrain movement, fair price shop dealer margins, and technology-driven reforms under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

The committee also recommended strengthening the Depot Darpan portal by incorporating predictive analytics and data-driven decision support systems to identify infrastructure gaps and forecast maintenance needs across storage depots.

According to the committee, the adoption of digital technologies and improved infrastructure would play a key role in strengthening the efficiency, transparency and delivery of India’s food security system.