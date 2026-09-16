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Pesticide industry seeks tighter rules for online sales and traceability

CropLife India wants digital platforms covered by conventional-market regulations and seeks five years of protection for data generated during product approvals in India

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Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

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CropLife India (CIL), an association of 17 companies in the crop protection industry, on Wednesday demanded that pesticide sales through online or e-commerce platforms be brought under the laws and regulations applicable to the conventional pesticide market, while raising concerns about the lack of traceability and accountability associated with such platforms.
 
“Online and e-commerce platforms which as of now fall significantly out of the ambit of the law and miss on traceability and accountability towards the farmer and consumer at large,” said Rahul Dhanuka, managing director of Dhanuka Agritech Limited, representing CIL, adding that such platforms were part of the marketplace and should face the same laws and regulations as conventional markets.
  
Dhanuka said a separate chapter must be included in the Pesticides Management Bill (PMB), the draft of which was released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, to regulate digital and e-commerce platforms.
 
Further, CIL reiterated its demand that the government ensure five years of protection for regulatory data generated by an agrochemical company, warning that the lack of such a mechanism would discourage companies from developing newer and safer products in India.
 
“We have provided crop protection solutions through 1200 molecules globally, whereas in India only 380 molecules are available in different forms and structures,” said Mohan Babu, cluster commercial lead for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Bayer CropScience Limited, adding that protection for regulatory data should be incorporated into the draft PMB.

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Giridhar Ranuva, business director, Agricultural Solutions-India, at BASF, said developing an innovation took a company nearly six to eight years and considerable investment, making it a resource-intensive process, while other companies could enter the market at a fraction of the cost, discouraging investment in new products.
 
Discussing the patent status of products in the agrochemical market, Ranuva said roughly 20 per cent of the products were patented, while another 15-20 per cent had recently lost patent protection and 60 per cent had been off-patent for some time.
 
The industry body said this made regulatory data protection important to incentivise companies to invest in bringing new products to India.
 

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Topics : Pesticides e-commerce policy crops Agrochemicals

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 8:49 PM IST