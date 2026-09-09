PM-KUSUM 2.0 aims to help farmers generate RE alongside crops: Joshi

The second version of the PM KUSUM Yojana will be launched soon to enable farmers to generate renewable energy and continue farming on the same land, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The PM-KUSUM 2.0, set to be announced anytime, will create a new model for decentralised renewable energy generation in rural India, the New and Renewable Energy Minister said on the sidelines of the curtain-raiser event of the 7th Agrivoltaics World Conference 2026, scheduled for October 21-23 in New Delhi.

An official said that the scheme is expected to include a dedicated 10 GW agri-PV component to promote the co-location of solar panels with crops. He also said that the outlay of PM KUSUM 2.0 is expected to be higher than the first version of the scheme.

In his address, the minister noted that India has about 18 per cent of the world's population but a 2.4 per cent of world's land. With more than 85 per cent of farmers being small and marginal, they are cultivating less than 2 hectares.

With agrivoltaics, he said, "we do not have to choose between crop and solar plants; we can do both at the same time. The same land can continue to grow crops below, while generating clean energy above." The minister said India added 55.29 GW of non-fossil capacity last year, more than the entire installed power capacity of several developed countries including Norway (40.6 GW), Switzerland (around 30 GW), Austria (34 GW) and Belgium (around 33 GW).

Joshi also highlighted the progress under PM-KUSUM, stating that around 29 lakh pumps have been solarised. He added that last year, decentralised solar contributed 16.3 GW, comprising 7.6 GW from PM-KUSUM and 8.7 GW of rooftop solar, largely under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which is touching 5.6 million beneficiaries.

The Union Minister highlighted the need for more research on Agrivoltaics to understand what works best for different crops, climates and regions.

At the event, the Indo-German Cooperation on Agrivoltaics (IGCA) invited proposals from stakeholders, including farmers, farmer organisations, RE developers and public institutions, for technical support, viability gap funding and research instrumentation support for different categories of existing and planned agrivoltaics projects.

Launched in 2019 with an outlay of Rs 34,422 crore, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aimed to encourage the use of renewable energy in the agriculture sector and help farmers reduce irrigation costs by adding 34,800 MW of solar capacity by March 2026.