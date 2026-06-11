Punjab BJP chief urges Centre to boost DAP, urea supply for paddy season

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon has written to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers J P Nadda, urging him to ensure an uninterrupted and timely supply of DAP and urea fertilizers during the ongoing paddy sowing season in the state.

In his letter, Dhillon mentioned that the issue was discussed in detail during his meeting with the Union minister on June 6.

With the paddy sowing season now fully underway across Punjab, he requested that the supply of these crucial fertilizers be further enhanced to meet rising demand.

Dhillon stated that the central government is already aware of the seriousness of the issue and has been supplying fertilizers as required.

However, he drew the Union minister's attention to the fact that fertilizer demand in Punjab reaches its peak during June and July.

Any shortage during this critical period forces farmers to stand in long queues outside cooperative societies and fertilizer outlets. Such delays can disrupt sowing operations, adversely affecting crop yields and ultimately impacting the nation's food security, he pointed out.

He further stated that fertilizer shortages often encourage hoarding and black marketing by unscrupulous elements.

As a result, farmers are compelled to purchase fertilizers at prices higher than the maximum retail price, putting an additional financial burden on them, he said.

To address these challenges, Dhillon sought the immediate release of an additional DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) quota for Punjab.

He also requested that a buffer stock of two to three lakh metric tonnes be maintained in the state well before demand peaks.

Also, he urged the ministry to prepare and share a monthly urea supply schedule with the Punjab government to ensure smooth and efficient distribution.

He also called for the establishment of a real-time joint monitoring mechanism involving the Union ministry, fertilizer companies such as IFFCO and NFL, and the Punjab government to prevent any artificial shortage of fertilizers.

Dhillon further emphasised the need for strict action against those involved in the illegal diversion of subsidised fertilizers allocated to Punjab to other states, as well as against hoarding and unauthorised stockpiling.

In the letter, Dhillon urged the central government to review the existing fertilizer allocation formula, taking into account Punjab's intensive agricultural practices and its significant contribution to the nation's food grain production.

He argued that Punjab should receive a higher fertilizer allocation in line with its actual requirements.

Expressing confidence in the Union government's commitment to farmers, Dhillon said he hopes that Nadda will take prompt action to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fertilizers for Punjab's farmers, who play a vital role in safeguarding the country's food security.