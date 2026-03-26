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Punjab stares at shortage of gunny bags ahead of wheat procurement season

Despite expectations of a bumper wheat crop, a shortage of around 50 million gunny bags could disrupt procurement operations and strain mandi infrastructure in Punjab.

wheat

Punjab typically contributes 12–13 million tonnes of wheat annually to the central pool.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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Punjab may face disruptions in its wheat procurement operations this season due to a shortage of gunny bags, even as the state is set to harvest a bumper crop.
 
According to the Arthiya (Commission Agents) Association of Punjab, the state will require around 260 million gunny bags, each carrying 50 kilograms of wheat, to procure nearly 13 million tonnes of the crop.
 
However, current availability is short by about 50 million bags, raising concerns over smooth procurement, particularly during the peak arrival period in the first 15–20 days of April.
 
“This is despite the fact that the Central government has already released around ₹33,000 crore to Punjab for wheat procurement, which exposes gaps in planning and execution,” said Prem Goyal, president of the Punjab Arthiya Association.
   
He warned that any disruption could lead to procurement delays, congestion in mandis and financial distress for farmers.

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Punjab typically contributes 12–13 million tonnes of wheat annually to the central pool. This year, production is expected to exceed 13 million tonnes due to favourable weather conditions.
 
“Such increased volumes will place even greater pressure on the system, making the timely availability of gunny bags not just essential, but critical,” Goyal said.
 
Wheat has been sown across around 3.5 million hectares in the state this season. Arrivals are expected to begin in early April and intensify by mid-April.
 
With procurement scheduled to start on April 1, stakeholders said the shortage needs to be addressed urgently to avoid disruptions in one of India’s key grain procurement operations.
 

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Topics : Punjab wheat wheat procurement

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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