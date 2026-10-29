Rajasthan records rainfall deficit of over 20%, worst in 16 years

Rajasthan recorded a rainfall deficit of over 20 per cent during the monsoon season, the highest in 16 years, according to the state Disaster Management Department, triggering a drought-like situation across several parts of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pali and Jaisalmer recorded the highest rainfall deficits, at 58 per cent and 54 per cent below normal, respectively. Jalore recorded a deficit of 50 per cent, followed by Banswara at 39 per cent and Sirohi at 36 per cent.

The rainfall shortfall has caused standing crops to wither, resulting in significant financial losses for farmers.

“The Agriculture Department’s production estimates for the Kharif 2026 season indicate a decline in the output of key crops such as pearl millet (bajra), moong and guar (cluster bean),” an official of the Agriculture Department said.

Rajasthan is among the country’s largest producers of guar.

Amid poor crop conditions and water scarcity, the state government has recently declared 80 tehsils across 14 of the state’s 41 districts as severely or moderately drought-affected. The affected areas include parts of Jodhpur, Banswara and Jalore.

However, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern over the drought situation and urged the state government to conduct a fresh, impartial survey and crop assessment in areas excluded from the list of drought-affected regions.

Gehlot pointed out that only 80 tehsils across 14 districts had been declared severely or moderately drought-affected, out of Rajasthan’s 41 districts and 426 tehsils. In several other areas, farmers are grappling with crop failures, drying wells and mounting economic distress, he said.

“Farmers in these regions have been consistently raising their concerns, yet their areas have not been included in the list of drought-affected zones,” Gehlot said.

The drought-like situation could also weigh on Rajasthan’s economy, with agriculture and allied activities accounting for around 27 per cent of the state’s gross state domestic product (GSDP), said Subash Chaudhary, who tracks the state’s economy.

“Food supplies will need to be brought in from other states, which could lead to an increase in inflation in the state,” Chaudhary said.

He added that the rainfall shortfall could also affect the state’s GSDP. Sales of two-wheelers and tractors could decline as the rural economy comes under pressure, he said.