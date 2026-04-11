Rajnath Singh calls for more agri reforms, says funds no barrier to growth

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called for more reforms in the agriculture sector, saying it is the backbone of the Indian economy, and that the shortage of funds would not come in the way of doing more for the farming community and rural India.

Addressing the three-day Unnat Krishi Mela here, Singh said the Narendra Modi government has launched several schemes - PM-Kisan, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card and an online network of wholesale mandis - to boost farmers' income and farm productivity.

"These efforts have transformed the lives of farmers. But I believe the change is not enough. There is a need to do even more for the agriculture sector and our villages," he said, adding, "We will not be worried about funds. The shortage of funds will not be an obstacle. I want to assure you this." Reflecting on his political journey, Singh said the farmer in him had never left despite holding several ministerial portfolios. "In my political life, I have been Agriculture Minister in the past. Wherever I have gone, the kisan in me has been alive," he said.

"Usually, people see a defence minister as responsible for soldiers and the country's security, not agriculture. Our responsibility is to ensure the country's security, but the kisan in me has not gone away," he added.

Underlining his concern for farmers, Singh said the defence ministry had begun procuring organic fresh vegetables and fruits directly from farmers for cantonment areas.

"Vegetables, fruits and other produce were earlier being brought from far away, losing freshness in transit. Now we are buying organic produce from farmers," he said, noting the move would fetch farmers better prices while also benefiting soldiers.

The defence ministry, he said, is also promoting millets - shree anna such as jowar and ragi, along with organic produce, through its Canteen Stores Department.

Singh said the government is acting on the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan by promoting millet in the armed forces to strengthen farmers economically.

"Flours made from jowar, bajra and ragi have been introduced in the armed forces. By our efforts, we are again acting upon the slogan 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan'," said Singh, who was Union minister for agriculture in 2003-2004 in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

These initiatives, he said, have helped raise farmers' income and given a fillip to organic farming.

Calling on the youth to engage with agriculture, Singh said the sector deserved the same importance as any other. "There is huge potential in agriculture. If youth engage in it, farmers' income and the farm economy can grow. Our government is always ready to support," he said.

Farming can be made smart through drones, sensors and mobile technology, Singh said, while asserting that the government remains committed to providing all possible support so that farming becomes a matter of pride and farmers live with dignity and honour.

Singh said Madhya Pradesh has grown at a fast pace and farmers of the state inspire everyone.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also present at the event, said the government's goal was to make India a Viksit Bharat by raising farm income and productivity while reducing the cost of production.

He said the government will roll out an agri roadmap for states based on agro-climatic conditions, and highlighted how the three-day national fair would expose farmers to live demonstrations of new agricultural technologies.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, agriculture ministers from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and senior central and state government officials were present at the event.