Rice diversion for ethanol not fuelling food inflation, says govt

The government on Wednesday said diverting surplus broken rice for ethanol production is not impacting food inflation, as ethanol production is allowed only after maintaining adequate buffer stocks and meeting the requirements under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes.

In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Food Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya said that after maintaining buffer stocks and providing for requirements under the NFSA, the government sells only excess rice from the Central Pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme, which is then allocated as feedstock for ethanol production.

Regarding the inclusion of maize as a feedstock for ethanol production, the minister said it has helped provide an assured market and better prices to maize farmers.

She said that, according to the third advance estimates of foodgrain production for 2025-26, India's maize production is projected at 55 million tonnes, which is sufficient to meet demand for ethanol production, poultry, cattle feed and other purposes.

"To maintain feed availability, the poultry feed industry is also adopting other domestically available ingredients such as rice bran, broken rice, bajra and wheat offal," she said.

The minister also stated in her reply that in the ethanol supply year 2024-25, which ended in November, around 13.1 million tonnes of maize was used for ethanol production, while the quantum of surplus Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice was around 3.18 million tonnes.

India produces ethanol from rice, maize and sugarcane, with maize accounting for the largest share in recent years, overtaking sugarcane.