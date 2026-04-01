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There is adequate supply of seeds, pesticides for kharif 2026 sowing: Govt

Says prices of most essential food items fairly stable despite the war

urea, farmer, fertiliser

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

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The Centre on Monday assured that India has almost 46 per cent of its kharif fertiliser requirement as opening stocks, as against the normal level of 30 per cent. There is also adequate supplies of seeds and agro-chemicals for the upcoming season, it said. 
 
Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Maninder Kaur Dwivedi, Additional Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry, said, as per government assessment, kharif crops in the coming season are expected to be sown in around 39.17 million hectares, which will require 30.05 million tonnes of fertilisers.
 
“Against this, we have a stock of 18 million tonnes, which is 46 per cent, while the ‘thumb rule’ is that opening fertiliser stocks should be 30 per cent of the required quantity,” Dwivedi said.
   
According to the assessment, total estimated seed requirement for kharif 2026 is 16.64 million quintals, while the availability is 18.57 million quintals, indicating a surplus of 1.92 million tonnes, she said.
 
Total estimated annual demand for pesticides is around 74,266 tonnes, of which around 42,000 tonnes is required in the kharif season. Pesticide production till February 2026 in the country has been around 261,099 tonnes, which is far excess, Dwivedi said.

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The agriculture and fertilisers secretaries held a meeting with the state secretaries on March 30 to assess the situation. In the meeting, states were asked to ensure last-mile availability of key inputs. Apart from this, farmers are being encouraged to use more nano products, she said. 
 
Wholesale prices are being monitored, and are in the normal range. Rates of tomatoes, potatoes and onions are also in range and showing slight improvement, Dwivedi said.
 

Fertiliser major IFFCO, is projected to surpass its previous record Profit Before Tax of ₹4,106 crore in the just concluded financial year 2025-2026 (FY26), Managing Director KJ Patel said in a year-end note sent to employees.

 

In FY26, IFFCO’s sales of conventional fertilisers was estimated at 11.87 million tonnes, which included 7.57 million tonnes urea, 2.75 million tonnes DAP and 1.54 million tonnes NPK complex, Patel said. The cooperative produced a total of around 9.06 million tonnes of fertiliser through its plants, in which, Phulpur-II and Aonla-I units achieved their highest-ever urea production, while Paradeep Unit recorded its highest production of bulk fertilisers and sulphuric acid.

 

The company sold more than 30.1 million bottles of nano fertilisers that included 22.2 million bottles of nano urea and more than 6.4 million bottles of nano DAP. Nano Zinc and Nano Copper also recorded remarkable first-year sales of 0.59 million bottles and 0.21 million bottles, respectively in FY26, Patel said.

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 6:10 PM IST

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