Seed, pesticide laws likely to be tabled in next Parl session: Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said laws related to seeds and pesticides are nearly ready and are likely to be tabled in the next session of Parliament for passage.

Addressing a regional agriculture conference for northern states here, Chouhan said the proposed Seed Act and Pesticide Act have been circulated for feedback and aim to curb the sale of spurious and substandard inputs.

"If anyone supplies fake or poor-quality seeds or pesticides, stringent action will be taken. The existing penalties are too low and ineffective," he said, adding that a nationwide campaign against such malpractices would be launched with support from states.

The conference was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Horticulture Minister Dinesh Singh and representatives from nine states.

Chouhan said that the Centre has shifted from a single national conference on rabi and kharif crops to region-specific consultations to better address diverse agro-climatic conditions across the country.

"India is vast, with varying soil and climate conditions. What works in Jammu and Kashmir may not work in Tamil Nadu. Region-wise planning helps prepare a more effective agricultural roadmap," he said.

Highlighting achievements, the minister said India's foodgrain stocks are sufficient and the country is no longer dependent on imports. "India is now the world's largest rice producer, ahead of China, and has also become a major wheat exporter," he said.

He outlined three key priorities -- ensuring food security, increasing farmers' income and providing nutritious food -- and said a six-point strategy has been devised focusing on boosting production, reducing input costs, ensuring fair prices, compensating crop losses and promoting diversification.

Expressing concern over rising fertiliser consumption, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Chouhan cautioned against indiscriminate use, saying it could harm soil health. He advocated natural and organic farming practices alongside crop diversification, including horticulture and medicinal crops.

The minister also stressed the importance of quality seeds, noting that thousands of improved varieties have been developed in recent years, and called for better availability and utilisation.

Referring to forecasts of below-normal rainfall due to El Nino conditions, he said planning must factor in possible water shortages.

Chouhan urged states to prepare comprehensive agriculture roadmaps based on local agro-climatic conditions, with support from agricultural scientists and the Centre.

He also highlighted initiatives such as 'Farmer ID' registration, which simplifies access to multiple services, and called for faster enrolment.

On institutional credit, he said about 75 million Kisan Credit Cards have been issued so far against an estimated 135 million farmers, and urged states to ensure wider coverage so that more farmers can access low-interest loans.