Shivraj Chouhan orders assessment of rabi crop losses after unseasonal rain

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday directed officials to coordinate with state governments for accurate assessment of crop losses after unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms damaged standing rabi crops, including wheat, across several states.

Chairing a comprehensive review of the country's agricultural situation, Chouhan said the adverse weather had hit several states at a time when crops were ripe and ready for harvest.

"Not only did it rain, but many areas also experienced hailstorms, resulting in damage to the crops," he told reporters after the meeting.

The minister directed officials to immediately establish contact with state governments to identify specific locations where crop damage has occurred due to hailstorms and excessive rainfall, which often leads to crops lodging or flattening on the ground.

While state governments provide assistance through their respective State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF), Chouhan said he has specifically instructed officials overseeing the Crop Insurance Scheme to coordinate with states to ensure crop-cutting experiments are conducted properly and the extent of damage is accurately assessed.

"If a farmer has suffered losses, the damage must be assessed accurately and scientifically so that insurance claims can be processed effectively," he said.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of two additional Western Disturbances, and officials have been directed to remain vigilant and issue advisories to farmers, Chouhan added.

On procurement, the minister said that government purchase of wheat and paddy would commence shortly, noting that rabi crop production has been exceptionally high this season, an official statement said.

On pulses, tur, masur and urad, he said agencies including NAFED and NCCF would procure whatever farmers wished to sell, ensuring market prices do not fall below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Chouhan also stressed the need to shift focus from quantity to quality, citing premium wheat varieties such as Madhya Pradesh's' Sarbati, which commands a market premium of over Rs 400, as a model for promoting high-value grain production.