Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Smartworks adds ₹305 crore in contracted rental revenue from new clients

Smartworks adds ₹305 crore in contracted rental revenue from new clients

The latest leasing arrangements take the increase in contracted rental revenue to ₹540 crore in over a month, on top of the company's existing ₹5,400 crore base

office, office space

The company currently serves more than 760 clients, with around 92 per cent of its revenue coming from large corporates

Akshat Ayush
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Managed office platform Smartworks has signed new leasing arrangements with multiple large global and Indian corporate clients, adding ₹305 crore of incremental contracted rental revenue, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
This will add to the company’s pre-existing contracted rental revenue base of ₹5,400 crore as of June 30, 2026.
 
The latest addition is the second such announcement in over a month, taking the total increase in contracted rental revenue to ₹540 crore.
 
The company had announced a similar addition of ₹235 crore in contracted rental revenue from expansions by existing clients last month.
 
The new clients comprise a mix of large Indian and global companies across sectors, including a technology solutions company backed by a Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 parent, a research and consulting major, a healthcare company, a sportswear and lifestyle brand, and a global customer experience management services provider, among others.
 

Also Read

DoorDash opens first India office in Hyderabad

DoorDash opens first India office in Hyderabad, plans 3,000-plus jobs

office, office space

Office space leasing rises 9% in Jul-Sep across top 7 cities: Colliers

Accenture

Accenture leases over 560,000 sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹269 cr

office, office space

Genpact leases 400K sq ft of office space in Gurugram for around ₹420 cr

Axis Bank

Axis Bank may split staff across Mumbai as it rebuilds headquarters tower

 
Smartworks operates a portfolio encompassing 16.9 million square feet of office infrastructure across 70 facilities in 15 cities in India and Singapore.
 
The company reported aggregate revenue of ₹1,850 crore during 2025-26.
 
“What large corporates want today is speed, flexibility, and the freedom to focus their capital and attention on their core business rather than on running real estate. This is why managed workspaces have moved decisively from being an alternative to becoming the default choice. We see this shift accelerating, and we are building Smartworks to lead it,” said Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director, Smartworks.
 
The company currently serves more than 760 clients, with around 92 per cent of its revenue coming from large corporates.
 
Smartworks said this reflected its position as a preferred workspace partner for large companies across geographies.
 
The company has also secured its expansion pipeline in prime locations for FY27 and FY28, and partially for FY29, it added.
 

More From This Section

Wheat, Grain

Central govt increases MSP for new season's wheat to ₹2,610 per quintal

fertilisers, urea

Fertiliser inventories hit two-year high at start of 2026-27 rabi season

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

Govt sets foodgrain target at 374 million tonnes amid El Niño concerns

Rabi crops, agriculture

El Niño threatens rabi crops, may affect foodgrain output: Agri Secy

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan urges states to plan rabi sowing based on water availability

Topics : Smartworks Office leasing Office spaces

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to BuyStocks to WatchArMee Infotech sharesApple Pay IndiaSwastika Infra sharesSavita Oil Tech ShareDubai Tel Aviv flight emergency landingIMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 3:43 PM IST