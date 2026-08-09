StatsGuru: El Nino's uneven blow for east and Northeast this season
El Nino could intensify through October, threatening India's monsoon and farm sector, while a positive Indian Ocean Dipole may partly offset its impact
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
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El Nino could intensify between August and October, the World Meteorological Organization said in its recent seasonal outlook. On the same day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast “below-normal” rainfall in August-September, citing El Nino’s influence, even as it expects parts of peninsular, central and northern India to see “normal to above-normal” rain.
Topics : kharif crop StatsGuru El Nino monsoon rainfall