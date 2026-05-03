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Statsguru: Trouble in India's fertiliser sector amid West Asia crisis

Russia and Saudi Arabia were the largest sources for India's fertiliser imports in FY26

Fertiliser, West Asia, Agriculture
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Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 11:35 PM IST

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently hinted that the government intended to keep fertiliser prices unchanged despite rising global rates. This will require increasing the subsidy bill, which is poised to overshoot Budget estimates this financial year.
 
Fertiliser production in India marginally dipped in FY26, with cumulative production of urea, NPK and DAP fertilisers declining from 45.77 million tonnes in FY25 to 45.23 million tonnes in FY26. Urea production fell by 4.37 per cent during this period. (Chart 1) 
 
Consequently, fertiliser imports by India rose significantly from $10.22 million in FY25 to $16.45 million in FY26 — the second-highest in the last decade. (Chart 2) 
 
Russia and Saudi Arabia were the largest sources for India’s fertiliser imports in FY26. (Chart 3) 
 
Actual fertiliser subsidy bill has exceeded the corresponding Budget estimates 19 times out of 26 years this century. (Chart 4) 
 
Share of fertiliser subsidy in the total subsidy bill has gradually risen in the last decade, barring the pandemic year of FY21, at the expense of the petroleum/LPG subsidy share. (Chart 5) 
 
Subsidy, as a share in the Centre’s revenue expenditure, remained within 9-12 per cent with exceptional peaks in between. (Chart 6)  
 
Topics : StatsGuru Fertiliser West Asia Agriculture