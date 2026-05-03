Statsguru: Trouble in India's fertiliser sector amid West Asia crisis
Russia and Saudi Arabia were the largest sources for India's fertiliser imports in FY26
Yash Kumar Singhal
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently hinted that the government intended to keep fertiliser prices unchanged despite rising global rates. This will require increasing the subsidy bill, which is poised to overshoot Budget estimates this financial year.
Topics : StatsGuru Fertiliser West Asia Agriculture