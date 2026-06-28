Tripura eyes bigger global pineapple market with ₹236-crore 'Mission Queen'

Tripura, India's second-largest pineapple-producing state after West Bengal, is eyeing a wider share of the global market through its recently launched Rs 236 crore 'Mission Queen'.

"We recently launched the Rs 236-crore Mission 'Queen' Pineapple, which aims to increase the fruit's economic value from Rs 35 crore to Rs 200 crore by 2028. The mission focuses on improving farmers' incomes, strengthening export infrastructure, and creating a sustainable value chain for pineapple growers," Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said at the inauguration of a three-day pineapple festival organised by the Tripura government over the weekend.

The Queen variety of pineapple, found in Tripura, is known for its exceptional sweetness, fibreless pulp, aroma, and quality. Cultivated across nearly 12,000 hectares, it is a vital source of livelihood for thousands of farmers, with around 75 per cent of pineapple growers belonging to tribal communities. Around 23,000 metric tonnes of Queen pineapple are supplied to markets annually.

India is among the top five pineapple-producing countries in the world, contributing 8 per cent of global production.

In 2025-26, India produced around 1.104 million tonnes of pineapple, with West Bengal and the North-Eastern states accounting for the largest cultivated areas. Among them, Tripura is the country's second-largest pineapple-producing state after West Bengal, producing around 0.17-0.18 million tonnes of pineapple annually.

The state's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, said Tripura's Queen pineapple has always been special and has been known to its farmers for generations.

"Through this festival, we are introducing its exceptional quality to global markets while creating lasting opportunities for our farmers," he said. The festival features 25 exhibition stalls showcasing fresh pineapples, processed food products, handicrafts, and other produce from Tripura.

Beyond fresh fruit, pineapple's value-added products—including juices, jams, candies, dehydrated slices, sauces, vinegar, bromelain extracted for the pharmaceutical market, and pineapple leaf fibre for luxury fashion, home décor, and sustainable packaging—are becoming increasingly significant for India's food processing industry, giving a broader boost to the country's economy.

The writer is a 2026 batch Business Standard-Rahul Khullar intern.