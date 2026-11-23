The hit to India's overall fertiliser subsidy could be limited to around ₹80,000 crore (or around 47 per cent more than the Budget estimates) due to a sharp fall in global urea prices, the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) said on Monday.

India's FY27 fertiliser subsidy, as per FAI, is now expected to be around ₹2.5 trillion, compared to the earlier estimate of over ₹3 trillion. The FY27 Budget estimate (BE) was ₹1.71 trillion.

Global urea prices have dropped from a post-war high of around $947 per tonne in May 2026 to around $362 per tonne in October — a fall of around 62 per cent.

At a press conference, S Sankarasubramanian, chairman of the FAI, said that the total subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers is estimated at over ₹1 trillion for 2026-27, while the rest would be for urea.

For the current 2026-27 financial year, the government had budgeted ₹1.71 trillion as fertiliser subsidy.

Of this, the urea subsidy is budgeted at ₹1.16 trillion, while the balance is the non-urea subsidy or subsidy under the nutrient-based subsidy regime.

A few days ago, rating agency ICRA said that the total FY27 fertiliser subsidy could be around ₹2.8 trillion.

Sankarasubramanian said that the drop in NP and NPKS, or complex fertiliser, consumption by almost 26 per cent in April-October 2026-27 compared to the same period last financial year was largely due to high retail prices.

This is expected to contribute significantly to an overall fall in fertiliser consumption in FY27 to around 65-67 million tonnes, against 70 million tonnes in FY26, apart from low rainfall because of the El Niño factor.

On urea imports for this financial year, he said the figure could be the same as last year or might even decline. India imported close to 10.35 million tonnes of urea in FY26, which was a record high.

This year (FY27), from April to October, urea imports have risen by almost 23 per cent to 7.20 million tonnes, against 5.86 million tonnes during the same period last year.

The FAI chairman also pointed out that urea sales declined 4 per cent to 20.85 million tonnes during April-October from 21.64 million tonnes in the year-ago period. Production rose 3 per cent to 17.67 million tonnes.

Sankarasubramanian said sales of DAP rose 1.6 per cent till October of the 2026-27 financial year. Sales of SSP and MOP (muriate of potash) have also fallen.

FAI co-chairman Siba Prasad Mohanty pointed out that the cost of urea production has gone up to ₹66,000 per tonne because of costly gas, while imported urea is available at around ₹35,000 per tonne.

During the 2025-26 financial year, India produced 29.32 million tonnes of urea, while sales were 39.64 million tonnes.

Urea is provided to farmers at a statutorily notified maximum retail price (MRP). The MRP of a 45 kg bag of urea is ₹242 per bag (exclusive of charges for neem coating and applicable taxes).

The difference between the delivered cost of urea at the farm gate and the net market realisation by the urea units is given as a subsidy to the urea manufacturer or importer.