Urea sales jump 10%, DAP 39% amid panic buying after West Asia war

India’s urea sales have jumped by almost 10 per cent while those of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) have gone up by almost 39.32 per cent ever since the West Asia crisis broke out in late February, compared to the same period last year, due to panic buying, pilferage and overstocking by farmers, data shared at the two-day annual Kharif Conference showed here on Friday. “Daily pre-monsoon urea sales have risen by almost 80,000-85,000 tonnes as against the normal 40,000-45,000 tonnes ever since the war broke out, which shows that there is excess buying,” a senior government official said. Consumers bought around 5.05 million tonnes of urea between March 1 and May 25, 2026, as against 4.60 million tonnes during the same period last year.

The surplus sales were largely in the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Similarly, DAP sales between March 1 and May 25, 2026, were recorded at 1.24 million tonnes, up from 0.89 million tonnes during the same period last year. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, West Bengal and Haryana were among the states that showed the maximum jump in sales during this period.

He said there are 100-odd districts in the country where fertiliser sales have shown far greater demand than required, which are under the government’s radar.

He said due to proactive measures by the government, India is now sitting on a far better stock position in fertilisers than ever before.

He said due to the war, gas procured through the open tendering process for fertiliser units has gone up by 70-80 per cent, while India has so far imported 2.5 million tonnes of urea at a price that was 112 per cent higher than the pre-war level.

Not only that, India has also imported 1.35 million tonnes of DAP at prices that were almost 38 per cent higher than pre-war levels.

India requires around 39 million tonnes of fertilisers in the kharif season while current stocks are in excess of 20 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, to check the indiscriminate use of fertilisers, the Centre has planned to launch a ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ from June 1 to June 30 across the targeted 100 highest-consuming districts.

The government plans to reach over 0.5 million farmers through the initiative, which will be an extensive nationwide campaign. Also, during the campaign, 500 Krishi Vigyan Kendras will be roped in to increase oilseed production and reduce imports. Fertiliser Sales In Post War Period