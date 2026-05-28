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Uttar Pradesh sets 30 MT kharif foodgrain and oilseed output target

Uttar Pradesh aims to boost kharif food grain and oilseed output by 20% as it pushes to become a global agriculture hub by 2047

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

The Yogi Adityanath government has set an ambitious target of turning Uttar Pradesh into a global centre for sustainable, high-value and export-oriented agriculture by 2047 | (Photo:PTI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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As it looks to emerge as a global agricultural and farm export hub by 2047, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has set a target of producing more than 30.25 million tonnes (MT) of kharif food grains and oilseeds in 2026-27.
 
This would mark an increase of nearly 20 per cent over last year’s kharif food grain and oilseed output of 25.62 MT.
 
Baldev Singh Aulakh, UP Minister of State for Agriculture, Agricultural Education and Agricultural Research, said that while the state earlier depended on other regions for food grains, it is now not only self-sufficient but also supplies agricultural produce to other parts of the country.
   
Emphasising the need to augment the production of cash crops such as maize, pulses and oilseeds, he urged farmers to adopt modern technologies to improve yield and productivity.
 
Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi, Agriculture Director of UP, said the target of producing 30.25 MT would be achieved by increasing kharif crop coverage to more than 11 million hectares (MH).

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The Yogi Adityanath government has set an ambitious target of turning Uttar Pradesh into a global centre for sustainable, high-value and export-oriented agriculture by 2047.
 
The blueprint includes raising the output of food grains, pulses and oilseeds, expanding organic farming and reducing post-harvest losses.
 
At present, UP ranks first in the production of food grains, wheat, potatoes, sugarcane, vegetables and honey.
 
The state also ranks second in agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA), estimated at around ₹4.66 trillion. Uttar Pradesh recorded strong agricultural growth between 2017 and 2025.
 
During the period, oilseed and pulses production rose by 34 per cent and 26 per cent respectively, while food grain and wheat production increased by 17 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.
 
Surya Pratap Shahi, UP Agriculture Minister, said that in the era of Information Technology (IT), ensuring access to improved seeds, modern farm equipment and scientific farming methods remains a priority.
 
He also highlighted the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in addressing climate-related challenges and protecting farmers against crop losses.
 
Recently, agricultural scientists engaged with farmers on improved varieties of groundnut, sesame, pigeon pea and maize, along with disease management, modern farm machinery and processing techniques.
 
The potential of maize to transform UP farmers from “food providers” to “energy providers” was also highlighted at a Kharif Productivity Seminar in Lucknow.
 
The state is additionally promoting awareness around cow-based agriculture, balanced fertiliser use, direct paddy seeding, and higher oilseed and pulses production. 
 

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Topics : Uttar Pradesh kharif crop Kharif food grain production Food grain food grains

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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