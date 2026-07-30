Value of foodgrains damaged by natural calamities drops 77% in FY26

Foodgrains worth around ₹3.2 crore were classified as non-issuable or damaged in Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in FY26 due to natural calamities such as cyclones, floods and heavy rain, almost 77 per cent lower than the value of damaged foodgrains in FY25, according to a recent reply tabled in Parliament by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The reply by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Banbhaniya also stated that no central pool foodgrains (rice and wheat) were damaged due to poor, dilapidated or inadequate storage arrangements in FCI godowns.

Experts said that, given the FCI annually procures more than 80 million tonnes of foodgrains worth several lakh crore rupees, the damage is negligible and was caused by unforeseen natural calamities.

“The FCI procures, stores and handles huge quantities of foodgrains over long periods for distribution under welfare schemes of the Government and for maintaining the buffer and strategic reserve to ensure food security. Only a very negligible quantity of foodgrains accrues as non-issuable or damaged, mainly due to natural calamities like cyclones or flash floods/rains, etc.,” the parliamentary reply said.

The government also said every case of damaged foodgrains is investigated by a three-tier categorisation committee at the divisional, regional and zonal levels. Eighteen employees have been held responsible during these investigations, and disciplinary action has been taken against those found accountable.

It further said that storage infrastructure is being upgraded and modernised under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Silos at 76 locations with a storage capacity of 3.9 million tonnes have been completed. Construction of silos at 59 locations with a storage capacity of 2.56 million tonnes is currently under way.

“Further, under the Hub and Spoke Phase II tender for construction of 2.51 million tonnes of silo capacity at 54 locations under the design, build, finance, own and operate (DBFOO) mode in 17 bundles, projects have been awarded. Concession agreements have been signed for 2.12 million tonnes (48 locations) in 15 bundles/projects,” the official reply said.

State-wise and year-wise details of economic cost accrued due to non-issuable/damaged in FCI godowns In RS crore Year Value in Rs Crore 2021-22 2.5 2022-23 2.5 2023-24 14.5 2024-25 13.9 2025-26 3.2 % Change* -76.98

Source: Parliament Reply