West Asia conflict to raise pesticide input costs by 20-25%: Industry body

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is set to significantly raise input costs for India's crop protection industry by 20-25 per cent, industry body CropLife India said on Friday, warning that the disruption in key shipping routes could lead to shortage of essential pesticides during a critical agricultural season, adversely affecting yields.

"The disruptions may lead to shortage of certain crop protection products during a critical agriculture season, impacting yield and quality of produce," said Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman of CropLife India and Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Crystal Crop Protection Ltd.

Aggarwal said the industry was already bracing for lower capacity utilisation across technical and formulation plants, with cascading effects on earnings and employment, particularly among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He called on the government to extend support and incentives on the energy front to bolster domestic production.

The industry body also flagged the risk of counterfeit and substandard products entering the market amid supply gaps.

"The supply gaps and volatility could spur circulation of illicit, counterfeit or substandard products, therefore it is critical that we remain vigilant and activate all monitoring mechanisms," Aggarwal said.

CropLife India, which represents major research-driven crop protection companies, reiterated its commitment to working with the government towards a science-based and globally aligned regulatory framework that balances innovation with farmer and consumer safety.