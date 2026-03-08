West Asia crisis: Centre working for smooth gas supply to fertiliser plants

According to sources, top government officials held a series of meetings with senior officials of India’s leading fertiliser companies over the last few days. The government officials said that the Centre was looking at every possible way to ensure smooth availability of LNG, and that the shortfall narrows down from 40 per cent to 30 per cent, and subsequently more in a planned calibrated manner, sources added.

The meetings were conducted at a time when several reports stated that GAIL had cut down LNG supplies by as much as 10 per cent to some units of National Fertiliser Limited (NFL), which could harm production if more supply cuts were undertaken.

According to some analysts, NFL contributed around 25 per cent of the total annual domestic production of urea in India.

Sources said some government departments were also preparing a risk-assessment report that might be shared with the Ministry of Finance and others to evaluate the situation and work out all possible alternatives.

Some sources said the NITI Aayog had also been roped in to work out the demand-and-supply situation in fertilisers and gas availability, and had been told to intervene whenever and wherever required.

“Gas availability for the fertiliser sector remains the government’s topmost priority at present, and it seems committed to ensuring that production of this key nutrient does not get hampered in any manner even if the war continues for longer than expected,” a source commented.

According to trade sources, India imported roughly 70 per cent of its urea, 42 per cent of di-ammonia phosphate (DAP), 83 per cent of ammonia and 60 per cent LNG from the Gulf countries in FY25.

In total, India imported close to 5.65 million tonnes of urea, 4.57 million tonnes of DAP and 2.54 million tonnes of ammonia last year.

As far as LNG is concerned, of the 60 per cent of imports, a majority comes from Qatar, which has stopped supplies due to the war.

Natural gas is cooled and converted into LNG that compresses its volumes and makes it suitable for transportation over long distances.

Upon reaching the ports, this LNG is reconverted into gas through a process called regasification to be used by user industries such as fertiliser, power, city gas and others.

Sources said almost 80 per cent of raw material that goes into making urea is gas, which is priced through a pooled process.

Any disruption in gas supplies could severely harm India’s domestic production of urea and increase its reliance on imports.

India has already imported almost 83 per cent more urea in April-January 2025-26 due to a bump in domestic consumption. West Asia urea prices have gone up almost $100 per tonne to around $600 per tonne (FOB) ever since the crisis broke out a week back, while DAP rates have also gone up to around $750-770 per tonne from $650-670 per tonne per crisis.

The central government, last week, in a statement assured farmers not to panic and to start preparing their fields for the next crop. As of March 6, the country has fertiliser stocks equivalent to 17.73 million tones, which is a massive 36.5 per cent more than the 12.98 million tonnes during the same period last year, it added.