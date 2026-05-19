West Asia crisis: Global experts to brainstorm status of sugar industry

Amid the global energy and food security conundrum stoked by the Gulf oil crisis, domestic and international sugar industry players will brainstorm over the future roadmap of the sugarcane sector that supplies not only sugar but also ethanol for petrol blending.

The Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association (UPSMA) and Greentech Consultants are co-hosting a global conference titled ‘Future Ready Sugar Industry: Pathway for Sustainable Growth’ in Lucknow during May 21-22.

The two-day event will review the current status of sugarcane development and the sugar industry in Uttar Pradesh, which is India’s largest sugarcane, sugar, and ethanol-producing state.

“In view of the opportunities and challenges facing the sector, an in-depth review of strategies for sugarcane development and the sugar industry is imperative,” Prof Narendra Mohan, former director of the National Sugar Institute (NIS), Kanpur, said.

The conference will witness participation from overseas experts and major sugar-producing countries such as Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Egypt, the UK, the US, Germany, South Africa, and the Philippines.

Experts from leading Indian sugarcane-producing states will also attend the technical sessions focusing on policy, technology, and market-related dimensions.

Senior officials representing the central and Uttar Pradesh governments will share their insights regarding the larger policy framework and the road ahead.

The conference will deliberate on cutting-edge technologies that are likely to revolutionise processing in sugar factories and promote value-added products from by-products and waste generated by the sugar industry.

Meanwhile, an Expo Zone will showcase innovative products, technologies, and services spanning the sugar, bio-energy, and allied sectors, apart from products based on sustainable bioplastics.