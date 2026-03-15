West Asia war may hit farmers' earnings if exports stay disrupted

According to a recent report by research body Global Trade and Research Initiative (GTRI), a long-drawn war with Iran could hit India’s farm sector significantly as $11.8 billion agricultural exports to West Asia accounted for over a fifth of India’s total farm exports in 2025.

Though some reports claimed that the authorities have started exploring alternative routes to quickly ship farm goods bound for West Asia, but if the crisis continued, the losses could be substantial.

GTRI said the crops that could be impacted included cereals, especially rice, fruits, vegetables, spices, meat, dairy and beverages.

“Because many Indian farm products depend heavily on Gulf markets, continued disruption could directly affect farmers, food processors and exporters across several Indian states,” said Ajay Srivastava, founder, GTRI.

The report stated that rice exports faced the largest potential impact.

India’s $4.43 billion rice exports to West Asia in 2025 accounted for 36.7 per cent of its global rice exports, making the Gulf markets crucial for producers in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The “very high risk” products — where more than 70 per cent of India’s exports go to West Asia — included sheep and goat meat (98.9 per cent), fresh or chilled beef (97.4 per cent), copra or dried coconut kernel (83.9 per cent), beer (81 per cent), bananas and plantains (79.6 per cent), and nutmeg, mace and cardamom (70.5 per cent).

The “high-risk products”, of which roughly 40-60 per cent of exports depended on the region, included butter and dairy fats (58.1 per cent), soft drinks and non-alcoholic beverages (55.6 per cent), coconut and palm kernel oil (52.5 per cent), manufactured tobacco products (50.9 per cent), other fresh vegetables (50.8 per cent), cheese and curd (47.8 per cent), other fresh fruits (44.8 per cent), tea (44.1 per cent), sunflower, safflower or cottonseed oil (42.2 per cent), and cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos (40 per cent).

The “medium-risk” products, of which about one-quarter to one-third of exports go to West Asia, included rice (36.7 per cent), coconuts and cashew nuts (35.8 per cent), frozen beef (28.9 per cent), processed fruits and nuts (27.6 per cent), onions, garlic and related vegetables (26.9 per cent), spice seeds such as cumin and coriander (23.4 per cent), spices such as ginger and turmeric (23 per cent), and dried pulses (21.9 per cent), the report said.