Women expand footprint across farming, research and agri-tech ecosystem

Women are playing an increasingly important role in agriculture, with almost 59 per cent of activities in the crop value chain handled by women, 72 per cent in the horticulture value chain, 68 per cent in livestock, 76 per cent in the fisheries value chain and 69 per cent in post-harvest activities, according to an assessment by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Beyond farming activities, data also show that women are increasingly playing a more dominant role in agricultural research and development, which includes filing patents, developing new technologies and commercialising them, and founding and running agri-tech start-ups. The following charts capture the rising role of women across the agriculture ecosystem.