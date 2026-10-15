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Women expand footprint across farming, research and agri-tech ecosystem

Women now account for a significant share of work across crop, horticulture, livestock, fisheries, and post-harvest value chains, while also expanding their role in research and agri-tech

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Farmers weed a paddy field, in Nagaon district, Assam | (Photo:PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

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Women are playing an increasingly important role in agriculture, with almost 59 per cent of activities in the crop value chain handled by women, 72 per cent in the horticulture value chain, 68 per cent in livestock, 76 per cent in the fisheries value chain and 69 per cent in post-harvest activities, according to an assessment by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Beyond farming activities, data also show that women are increasingly playing a more dominant role in agricultural research and development, which includes filing patents, developing new technologies and commercialising them, and founding and running agri-tech start-ups. The following charts capture the rising role of women across the agriculture ecosystem. 
  

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Topics : women in India farmers agriculture in India Indian agriculture

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 8:16 AM IST