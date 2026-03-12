Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Audi India to hike prices by up to 2% from April 1 to offset rise in costs

Audi India to hike prices by up to 2% from April 1 to offset rise in costs

The price hike will be across the model range and the ex-showroom price of models to increase up to 2 per cent, Audi India said in a statement

Audi, Audi logo

Audi India currently sells a range of luxury cars and SUVs. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it will hike prices of its products in India by up to 2 per cent from April 1, 2026 to partially offset rise in input costs and adverse impact of currency fluctuations.

The price hike will be across the model range and the ex-showroom price of models to increase up to 2 per cent, Audi India said in a statement.

"Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent effective from April 1, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers," Audi India Brand Director, Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

 

Audi India currently sells a range of luxury cars and SUVs ranging from Q3 SUV to SUV RSQ8 priced between Rs 43.23 lakh and Rs 2.34 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SUVs, automobile industry, cars

LPG constraints: India's auto industry braces for impact on productionpremium

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai launches new Verna with 25 modifications: Check price, features

Electric vehicle

India's electric vehicle sales revved up across categories in February

bajaj auto

Skill Ministry signs Flexi-MoU with Bajaj Auto for auto trainingpremium

BYD, BYD cars

India, China lead car exports worth billions of dollars to West Asia

Topics : Audi Auto sector Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance