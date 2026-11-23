Automobile retail sales in India rose 2.21 per cent year-on-year to a record 5.525 million units during the 42-day festive season this year, despite a high base following the GST 2.0-led demand surge last year, dealer body Fada said on Monday.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), total vehicle retail sales stood at 55,25,490 units during the 42-day festive period of 2026, the highest-ever for the corresponding period.

Compared with the festive season of 2024, vehicle retail sales registered a growth of 23.95 per cent, indicating sustained demand momentum following the GST rate rationalisation.

Two-wheeler retail sales grew 3.67 per cent to 43,13,276 units, while three-wheeler sales rose 5.32 per cent to 193,576 units.

Commercial vehicle retail sales increased 7.13 per cent to 155,761 units, tractor sales grew 2.24 per cent to 103,809 units and construction equipment sales surged 26.06 per cent to 10,452 units.

However, passenger vehicle retail sales declined 7.16 per cent to 748,616 units against 806,322 units in the year-ago period.

The biggest highlight of the season was the surge in electric vehicle adoption, with EV retail sales jumping 52.62 per cent to cross five hundred thousand units for the first time during a single festive period, led by electric two-wheelers (61.10 pc rise) and electric passenger vehicles (up 72.91 pc), with electric commercial vehicles more than doubling.

Close to one in ten festive vehicles sold this season was electric, Fada stated.

Fada President Sai Giridhar said: "The 42-day festive season of 2026 will be remembered as the year Indian auto retail set a record on top of a record. Against last year's extraordinary base, which got amplified by GST 2.0, the twin festivals delivered an all-time high -- festive retails this year still grew 2.21 per cent to 55,25,490 units, the highest-ever 42-day festive season in our history." Looking ahead, Fada said India was approaching a historic milestone of recording over 3 crore vehicle retail sales in a calendar year for the first time.

The festive season has set the stage for this achievement, it added.