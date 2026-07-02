Bajaj Auto total sales up 28% to 463,202 units in June, exports jump 47%

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales, including exports, to 463,202 units in June.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 360,806 vehicles in June last year, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at 209,837 vehicles units in the previous month, up 11 per cent from 188, 460 units in June 2025, the company said.

Total exports during the month under review rose 47 per cent year-on-year to 253,365 units, compared with 172,346 units in the corresponding month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales, including exports, rose 30 per cent year-on-year to 389,395 units in the previous month.

Of this, domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 166,956 units, up 12 per cent from the same month last year, while exports increased 49 per cent year-on-year to 222,439 units, Bajaj Auto said.

Total commercial vehicle sales in June 2026 increased 18 per cent year-on-year to 73,807 units, it added.

For the June quarter (April-June) of FY27, total sales rose 29 per cent year-on-year to 14,38,251 units from 11,11,237 units in the corresponding quarter of FY26, the company said.

Total domestic sales during the first quarter increased 11 per cent year-on-year to 706,078 units, while exports surged 54 per cent to 732,173 units compared with the year-ago period.