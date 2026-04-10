BEE plans slashing super credits for strong hybrid cars in CAFE-3

CAFE-2 norms are currently in force, while draft CAFE-3 norms are under discussion and will be implemented from April 2027 for a period of five years. CAFE norms require each automaker to keep the average carbon dioxide emissions of all its vehicles sold in a year within a BEE-set limit. This fleet-wide average is calculated as a weighted average, where models sold in higher numbers have a bigger impact on the final figure.

VDFs, also known as “super credits”, allow relatively cleaner vehicles such as strong hybrids to be counted as more than one unit, lowering a carmaker’s overall average emission and helping it meet the BEE-set target.

The latest CAFE-3 draft was shared by the BEE with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and automakers earlier this week. This draft marks a departure from both the current CAFE-2 regime and the September 2025 draft of CAFE-3 norms released for public consultation.

Under CAFE-2, strong hybrid vehicles carried a VDF of 2.0, which was retained in the September 2025 draft, but has been reduced to 1.6 in the April 2026 draft. For flex-fuel vehicles, the VDF was proposed at 1.5 in the September 2025 draft but has been cut to 1.1 in the April 2026 draft, significantly lowering their advantage. EVs will continue to receive a multiplier of 3.0, as per the latest draft.

This is how VDFs start to make a real difference. Take a carmaker selling 1,000 petrol SUVs emitting 150 g/km and 1,000 small cars emitting 100 g/km in a year. Its average emissions would stand at 125 g/km. Now, if the company introduces electric vehicles and sells 200 units, the maths shifts quickly. With a VDF of 3.0, those 200 EVs are counted as 600 units, pulling the average fleet-wide emissions of the carmaker down sharply to about 93.75 g/km. If the BEE-set target is 100 g/km, the addition of just 200 EVs is enough to pull the company comfortably within limits.

The BEE’s proposal to SIAM earlier this week aligns with the government’s broader policy stance of prioritising zero-emission technologies, as the West Asia conflict that began on February 28 has disrupted supplies and underscored India’s vulnerability to crude oil and natural gas imports from the region.

Queries sent by Business Standard to SIAM and the BEE remained unanswered.

A parliamentary standing committee had in December recommended that the government’s fiscal support should be directed towards EVs rather than strong hybrids, as the latter continue to rely on fossil fuels and emit tailpipe pollutants.

The committee, headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, had said incentives such as subsidies and tax benefits should be “strategically” focused on accelerating adoption of zero-emission vehicles such as battery EVs and fuel cell EVs, while treating technologies such as plug-in hybrids as transitional.

The issue of strong hybrids versus EVs has also exposed a divide within the auto industry. Companies such as Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Maruti Suzuki India have argued in favour of incentives for strong hybrids, positioning them as a practical bridge amid high EV costs and limited charging infrastructure. This has been opposed by Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, which maintain that extending benefits to strong hybrids could slow EV adoption and dilute investments in electric platforms and charging networks.