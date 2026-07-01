Delhi's EV transition by the numbers: A look at the capital's vehicle fleet

The Delhi government on Monday announced that it will stop fresh registrations of internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers (2Ws) and three-wheelers (3Ws) over the next two years after the state Cabinet approved the Delhi EV Policy 2.0, which comes into effect on Wednesday.

Delhi’s decision to phase out ICE 2Ws and 3Ws over the next two years marks the beginning of one of India's most ambitious urban mobility transitions. But how big is the task? Let’s take a look at Delhi’s vehicle fleet.

How big is Delhi’s fleet size?

Data from the VAHAN portal shows that Delhi has a total of 16,234,511 registered vehicles, of which 2-wheelers make up the largest share at 1,04,99,474, followed by 6,20,718 registered three-wheelers.

The capital's vehicle fleet is dominated by petrol-powered vehicles, with 12,831,671 registrations. Meanwhile, Electric vehicles (EVs) account for just over 508,000 registrations, slightly over 3 per cent of the total fleet, according to VAHAN data.

Delhi's vehicle fleet Latest numbers (as available on VAHAN portal) Total registered vehicles 1,62,34,511 Registered two-wheelers 1,04,99,474 Registered three-wheelers 6,20,718

A look at new registrations

While ICE vehicles dominate Delhi's overall vehicle fleet, new registrations indicate that the transition to electric mobility has already begun.

Delhi has registered 283,481 new two-wheelers and 12,365 new three-wheelers so far in 2026, taking total registrations across these two segments to 295,846, data from VAHAN showed. Two-wheelers account for nearly 96 per cent of all new registrations in the two categories.

Across all vehicle segments, the capital has recorded 424,630 new registrations this year. Of these, 49,619 were electric vehicles, accounting for 11.7 per cent of total registrations, while 362,803 were ICE vehicles, including petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG variants, official data showed.

Another 12,208 registrations were hybrid vehicles.

Even as EVs have started gaining traction, the numbers suggest that ICE vehicles continue to dominate new registrations.

New registrations in Delhi, 2026 YTD New two-wheeler registrations 2,83,481 New three-wheeler registrations 12,365 Total new 2W + 3W registrations 2,95,846

Fuel-wise registrations: ICE registrations* 3,62,803 EV registrations 49,619 Hybrid registrations 12,208 Total new registrations 4,24,630 EV penetration 11.70%

What about Delhi’s auto ecosystem?

Delhi's commercial three-wheeler ecosystem is already undergoing an electric transition, even as conventional auto-rickshaws continue to dominate.

According to VAHAN data, Delhi has a total of 620,718 registered transport three-wheelers, including 265,084 passenger three-wheelers (largely auto-rickshaws), 123,769 goods three-wheelers, 206,183 passenger e-rickshaws, and 25,692 cargo e-rickshaws.

The data also suggests that electric three-wheelers have already established a significant presence in Delhi's last-mile mobility ecosystem, with around 232,000 registered e-rickshaws operating in the city.

Who dominates Delhi's vehicle market?

The transition to electric mobility will affect both legacy manufacturers with large ICE fleets and newer EV-focused companies that have steadily gained ground in the capital.

Among two-wheelers, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, TVS Motor, and Hero MotoCorp account for the largest number of registered vehicles in Delhi, according to VAHAN data. In the electric two-wheeler segment, Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Hero Electric have emerged as the leading players.

Unlike two-wheelers, VAHAN does not provide vehicle-class-wise manufacturer data for three-wheelers.

While VAHAN data does not provide vehicle-class-wise manufacturer data for three-wheelers, among electric three-wheeler manufacturers, YC Electric, Sahni Anand E Vehicles, Omega Seiki and Dilli Electric Auto have built sizeable fleets in the capital.

What does Delhi's charging ecosystem look like?

Delhi needs a robust charging network to phase out ICE vehicles. Under the Delhi EV Policy 2.0, the government has set a target of installing 32,000 charging points across the capital over the next four years.

However, as of now, Delhi only has 1,919 charging stations with 2,452 charging points, along with 232 battery-swapping stations, according to state government data. To meet its target, Delhi will have to expand its charging network by nearly 13 times.

How long will Delhi's transition away from ICE vehicles take?

Even as fresh registrations of ICE three-wheelers will stop from January 1, 2027, and ICE two-wheelers from April 1, 2028, the transition will not happen overnight.

The scale of the transition is particularly significant in the two-wheeler segment. Delhi has 1,03,70,047 registered motorcycles and scooters, along with 1,30,112 mopeds, according to VAHAN data. Existing ICE vehicles will continue to operate until they reach the end of their legal life, meaning the shift to electric mobility will be gradual rather than immediate.

Under Delhi's current end-of-life vehicle (ELV) policy, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are deregistered, irrespective of their fitness. As of March 19, 2026, the Delhi government had deregistered 66.2 lakh such vehicles, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26.

*ICE includes petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG and flex-fuel vehicles.