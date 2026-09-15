Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rise 36.5% to 439,309 units in August

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 36.5 per cent year-on-year to 439,309 units in August, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches were at 321,901 units in August 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales increased 10.5 per cent to 20,34,698 units last month, as against 18,41,954 units in August last year, it added.

Three-wheeler dispatches were up 22.8 per cent in the previous month at 93,764 units as against 76,324 units in the year-ago period, it added.