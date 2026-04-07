Total electric vehicle retail sales in India grew by 24.6 per cent at 24.52 lakh units in FY26 as compared to the previous fiscal, with every category delivering strong double-digit growth, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Tuesday.

While electric two-wheelers crossed 14 lakh units, electric passenger vehicle retail sales missed the 2 lakh units by a whisker but surged 83.63 per cent in FY26, Fada said in a statement.

"FY'26 has been a watershed year for India's electric mobility story. Total EV retail across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles stood at approximately 24.52 lakh units, growing nearly 24.6 per cent YoY, with every category delivering strong double-digit growth," Fada President CS Vigneshwar said.

In the electric PV category, total sales were at 1,99,923 units in FY26 as compared to 1,08,873 units in FY25, a growth of 83.63 per cent.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles was the leader in the electric PV segment by volume at 78,811 units in FY26, followed by JSW MG Motor India at 53,089 units and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd with 42,721 units in second and third spots, respectively, as per Fada data.

The electric two-wheeler category saw a growth of 21.81 per cent at 14,01,818 units in FY26, up from 11,50,790 units in FY25.

TVS Motor Company was the leader in the segment with 3,41,513 units, followed by Bajaj Auto with 2,89,349 units in second place and Ather Energy with 2,39,178 units in the third spot in FY26.

Fada said the electric three-wheeler category witnessed a growth of 18.97 per cent at 8,30,819 units in FY26 as compared to 6,98,914 units in FY25.

Electric commercial vehicle sales zoomed 120.57 per cent at 19,454 units in FY26 as compared to 8820 units in FY25, Fada said.

Reflecting on the overall EV sales, Vigneshwar said, "This is not just an automobile industry achievement, it is a testament to India's ability to lead a mass-market energy transition, from the last-mile auto-rickshaw to the family car." This shows that the structural momentum behind India's EV journey remains firmly intact, he added.