Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 08:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / EVs avoided the use of 2.3 million barrels of oil per day in 2025

EVs avoided the use of 2.3 million barrels of oil per day in 2025

Two- and three-wheeler vehicles now make up the bulk of avoided road fuel use due to the fast rise of electric motorbikes, especially in developing nations

electric vehicle

Electric car sales as a share of the total are above 10 per cent in 39 countries.

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Akshat Rathi and Laura Millan
 
Growing global adoption of electric vehicles helped avoid the consumption of 2.3 million barrels of oil per day last year, according to a modeled scenario from BloombergNEF.
 
Those fossil fuel savings are expected to increase every year for the rest of the decade as more drivers turn to battery-powered vehicles, said Claudio Lubis, BNEF’s oil analyst. The research group projects that by 2030, avoided daily consumption could more than double to 5.25 million barrels under the economic transition scenario, where governments deploy technologies that are economical rather than implement policies primarily driven by climate goals.
   
Two- and three-wheeler vehicles now make up the bulk of avoided road fuel use due to the fast rise of electric motorbikes, especially in developing nations. As electric cars become more common, they are forecast to cut more oil demand later this decade.
 
A separate report released on Wednesday by Ember, a London-based think tank, found electric vehicles avoided consumption of 1.7 million barrels of oil a day last year. Daan Walter, analyst at Ember, said the lower figure is based on conservative estimates of how often plug-in hybrid cars run on fossil fuels and heavy EV sales.

Also Read

Ather, Ather Energy

Ather Energy doubles service network to 500 centres across Indiapremium

Auto stocks to buy

EV policy boost: Nomura sees gains for Tata Motors, M&M, Ather, Sona BLW

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Iran war: OIS curve surges as crude oil rally fuels repo-rate hike betspremium

Electric Vehicles

PM E-DRIVE rules eased; e-bus, e-truck firms can import motors till Aug-end

Toshihiro Mibe

Honda's costly EV gamble raises questions about automaker's future

 
Ember calculates that, at current consumption levels and with oil at $80 per barrel, China would save over $28 billion a year in reduced oil imports through its giant fleet of EVs, while Europe would save $8 billion and India $600 million per year.
 
Growth in global EV sales were expected to slow this year, with China winding down some subsidies, Europe abandoning plans to phase out combustion engines by 2035 and the US making a U-turn on clean tech policies. But surging fuel prices driven by the conflict in the West Asia has reignited interest in EVs.
 
“Electric vehicles are increasingly cost-competitive with gasoline cars,” said Walter. “Oil volatility means EVs are a common-sense choice for countries wishing to insulate themselves from future shocks.”
 
Electric car sales as a share of the total are above 10 per cent in 39 countries, compared to just four countries in 2019. Asian nations are among the most rapid adopters, a trend that’s already slowing growth in oil demand, the Ember analysis shows. In 2025, China reached over 50 per cent of EV sales for the first time, while that share was 38 per cent in Vietnam and 21 per cent in Thailand. 

More From This Section

The announcement marks a significant moment for Indian automotive enthusiasts, many of whom have long awaited the return of the SUV

Renault launches Duster 2026 in India: Check price, features, specs

car sales, passenger vehicle

India's passenger vehicle sales hit record high for Feb, rose over 10%

China, BYD

China's BYD considering to building cars in Canada, buying out rivals

rare earth magnets, equipment manufacturers, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Automobile

Parliamentary committee flags startup exclusion in auto PLI scheme

tyres, waste, pollution

West Asia crisis may hit Indian tyre industry; ATMA seeks policy supportpremium

Topics : Electric Vehicles oil Oil refinery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayVivo T5c 5G SpecsGold and Silver Rate TodayOPPO K14 5GIran's Security Chief Ali LariPOCO X8 Pro SeriesPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictPersonal Finance