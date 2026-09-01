FADA to seek OEM meetings as two-wheeler dealers flag workshop losses

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) will approach two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to seek measures that improve dealership profitability, as low earnings from workshops and rising competition from unorganised multi-brand outlets (MBOs) emerge as key concerns.

The association plans to engage OEMs to address the weak economics of after-sales service and other challenges affecting the financial health of authorised two-wheeler dealers.

Pranav Shah, chairman of FADA's two-wheeler vertical, said the association will write to all two-wheeler OEMs seeking one-on-one meetings between their representatives and dealers. Joint meetings with multiple OEMs could also be held, if required, to discuss the challenges facing the dealership network.

The central issue FADA plans to raise is the economics of two-wheeler workshops — the service centres where vehicles are repaired and maintained. Shah said dealers are targeting revenue of around ₹500 per vehicle from workshops to make the service business profitable, against the current average of about ₹300. In comparison, car workshops generate nearly ₹5,000 per vehicle.

The gap is significant because workshops continue to incur costs towards technicians' salaries, infrastructure and other operations, despite generating far lower revenue per vehicle. Shah said that if sales and service operations were assessed separately, around 70 per cent of two-wheeler workshops would not be profitable.

"Some OEMs offer ₹100 per vehicle which covers nothing for us, we have to take care of rent, labour and other things. While OEMs don't encourage MBOs they are not actively doing anything to stop it and we want to change that as it is eating into our profits," a two-wheeler dealer from Rajasthan said, requesting anonymity.

"Volume is there in two-wheelers, but considering the revenue, the workshop is not profitable," Shah said, adding that dealerships remain profitable only when vehicle sales and service operations are combined.

FADA also plans to take up the issue of MBOs, which Shah said compete with authorised dealerships without being part of the OEM-authorised network. The association is additionally seeking a more balanced model dealer agreement between OEMs and dealers, arguing that existing arrangements do not adequately account for dealer interests.

The two-wheeler dealership network remains a significant part of India's automotive ecosystem, with more than 5,000 authorised dealers and around 15,000 outlets, according to Shah. FADA's two-wheeler vertical, set up two years ago, has seen its membership from two-wheeler dealerships double over that period.

These concerns are echoed in FADA's dealer feedback survey, where profitability and margins emerged as the biggest area requiring attention, cited by 52 per cent of dealers. This was followed by product and EV transition (42 per cent) and OEM relationships (37 per cent). Dealers also flagged inventory and stock management (35 per cent) and dealer rights and policy-related issues (29 per cent).

For the two-wheeler and EV segment specifically, dealers identified margins, EV readiness, discipline around MBOs and parallel dealer policies as key concerns. Even so, product range remained a bright spot, with 37 per cent of dealers commending OEMs on product and range.