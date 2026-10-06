Festive dispatches keep truck rentals firm as EV sales surge: Report

In a sign of resilient economic momentum anchored by steady freight activity, truck rentals remained firm on the major trunk routes and stayed above year-ago levels on every route tracked, said the Shriram Mobility Bulletin on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, Bengaluru–Mumbai–Bengaluru led with a rise of 1.3 per cent, followed by Delhi–Mumbai–Delhi at 1.1 per cent and Delhi–Hyderabad–Delhi at 1 per cent. Rentals on Delhi–Bengaluru–Delhi and Bengaluru–Kolkata–Bengaluru edged up marginally, while the remaining routes remained unchanged.

On a year-on-year basis, rentals remained higher across all the key routes tracked. Delhi–Kolkata–Delhi recorded growth of 13 per cent, followed by Bengaluru–Mumbai–Bengaluru at 11 per cent and Kolkata–Guwahati–Kolkata at 10 per cent. Rentals on the remaining routes were higher by 4 per cent to 9 per cent.

Vehicle sales trends reflected sequential growth in September, led by core sector segments. Construction equipment sales rose by 31 per cent, followed by earth-moving equipment at 17 per cent and goods carriers at 13 per cent, while motorcycles/scooters and motor cars each grew by 4 per cent. Agricultural tractor sales declined by 15 per cent and commercial tractors by 22 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, sales rose across almost all categories. Maxi cabs led with an increase of 75 per cent, followed by three-wheeler goods vehicles at 63 per cent. Goods carriers were higher by 40 per cent, reflecting robust demand for heavy-duty trucks, while motorcycles/scooters grew by 33 per cent, motor cars by 31 per cent, construction equipment by 25 per cent and earth-moving equipment by 19 per cent. Agricultural trailers were the only category to record a year-on-year decline, at 27 per cent.

Electric vehicle sales continued to surge, with all tracked categories recording strong sequential and annual growth. E-two-wheeler sales rose by 13 per cent month-on-month, while e-three-wheeler sales were higher by 8 per cent and electric car sales by 12 per cent. On a year-on-year basis, electric cars grew by 143 per cent, followed by e-three-wheelers at 113 per cent and e-two-wheelers at 111 per cent, underscoring the accelerating expansion of the electric mobility ecosystem.

Sudarshan Holla, Joint Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Vehicles, Shriram Finance, said, "Firm truck rentals amid festive dispatches, strong two-wheeler demand, accelerating EV adoption, and healthy sales of heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment all point to resilient economic activity. Importantly, the strength seen in commercial vehicles and construction equipment indicates continued momentum in infrastructure and core sectors, reinforcing a positive outlook for the broader economy. Concerns of a potential interest rate increase during the festive season may be a sentiment dampener."

Fuel consumption trends were mixed in September. Petrol consumption declined by 5 per cent month-on-month, while diesel consumption rose by 2 per cent. On a year-on-year basis, petrol and diesel consumption were higher by 7.2 per cent and 4.9 per cent, respectively.

FASTag collections eased in September, with volumes down 3.9 per cent and value down 1.2 per cent month-on-month. On a year-on-year basis, collection volumes were higher by 1 per cent, while collection value was higher by 11 per cent.