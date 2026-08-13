Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksGoogle Pixel 11 Launched in IndiaMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Industry / Auto / Festive stocking lifts July auto dispatches; two-wheeler exports jump 28%

Festive stocking lifts July auto dispatches; two-wheeler exports jump 28%

Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers posted double-digit growth in July, while two-wheeler exports rose 27.7 per cent as the auto industry entered the festive season

CAFE-2 norms, Fuel efficiency norms, CAFE-3 policy, Electric vehicles India, Auto industry regulations

The numbers suggest that July’s acceleration was not confined to one vehicle category (Representative image from Pexels)

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automobile wholesale dispatches gathered pace in July as passenger vehicles (PVs), two-wheelers and three-wheelers registered double-digit growth, with manufacturers raising production as the industry entered the festive season.
 
PV dispatches to dealers rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 457,810 units in July, against 340,772 units in the corresponding month last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
 
Two-wheeler dispatches increased 22.6 per cent to 1.92 million units, while three-wheeler volumes grew 33.4 per cent to 92,560 units. SIAM said all three segments recorded their highest-ever July sales.
 
“India’s auto industry delivered its strongest-ever July sales, with robust double-digit growth across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers,” said Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM.
   
“This positive momentum, sustained over several months, has continued as the industry enters the festive season with expectations of strong consumer sentiment,” Menon added.

Also Read

SUVs, cars, automobiles

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 34.3% YoY to 457.8K units in July: Siam

Chaitanya Jalan Joint managing director, Ramkrishna Forgings

Ramkrishna Forgings expects exports to recover on stronger global orders

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sales jump 59% to 63,760 units in July

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M's July auto sales rise 26% to nearly 104K units; tractor sales up 20%

JSW MG Motor

JSW MG Motor India's July dispatches rise 22% to record 8,158 units

 
The numbers suggest that July’s acceleration was not confined to one vehicle category. Domestic dispatch growth was accompanied by a 24.8 per cent increase in overall production and a 25.1 per cent rise in exports. This indicates that the upturn reflected a combination of domestic demand, festive-season inventory creation and stronger overseas shipments, rather than dealer stocking alone.
 
Growth in the two-wheeler segment was broad-based. Scooter dispatches rose 23.7 per cent to 798,190 units, while motorcycle volumes grew 20.7 per cent to 1.07 million units. Moped dispatches jumped 48.6 per cent, albeit on a smaller base, to 50,497 units.
 
The cumulative numbers showed scooters continuing to grow faster than motorcycles. During April–July 2026, scooter wholesales increased 28.9 per cent to 2.98 million units, while motorcycle dispatches rose 15.6 per cent to 4.38 million units. Overall two-wheeler wholesales expanded 20.9 per cent to 7.55 million units.
 
Production trends also pointed to a growing tilt towards scooters. Scooter output surged 39.1 per cent in July, substantially faster than its 23.7 per cent domestic dispatch growth. By comparison, motorcycle production rose 16.9 per cent, trailing the growth in both domestic dispatches and exports. This suggests manufacturers were building scooter availability ahead of the festive quarter, while stronger motorcycle shipments were partly being met from existing inventories.
 
Exports emerged as another key driver for two-wheeler manufacturers. Overseas shipments rose 27.7 per cent in July to 554,258 units. During April–July, exports increased 34.1 per cent to 2.11 million units, outpacing the 20.9 per cent growth in domestic wholesales.
 
Motorcycle exports climbed 29.8 per cent in July and 33.4 per cent during April–July. Scooter exports grew 23.8 per cent during the month and 42.8 per cent in the four-month period. The faster export growth provided manufacturers with a second growth engine alongside the recovery in domestic demand.
 
In SIAM’s detailed PV dataset, which excludes Tata Motors and some luxury carmakers, July domestic dispatches rose 31.2 per cent to 395,199 units. Passenger car volumes increased 37.6 per cent, while utility vehicle dispatches grew 29.2 per cent.
 
PV production increased 26.4 per cent in July, but exports rose only 3.9 per cent. A 14 per cent increase in utility vehicle exports was partly offset by a 3.6 per cent decline in passenger car shipments. The divergence indicates that July’s PV growth was driven primarily by domestic dispatches rather than exports.
 
During April–July, PV domestic dispatches grew 27.1 per cent, ahead of the 19.1 per cent rise in production. PV exports increased 7.6 per cent, with utility vehicle shipments rising 22.5 per cent even as passenger car exports declined 5 per cent.
 
Overall production across PVs, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles rose to 3.37 million units in July, while their combined exports increased to 677,122 units.

More From This Section

While ethanol production capacity has rapidly expanded to around 19-19.9 billion litres per year, demand for E20 blended fuel is estimated at only about 11 billion litres in the current ethanol year that began last November

Carmakers discussed E20 contamination risks before public retreat: Report

Electric buses, e-buses, e-bus, JBM Auto

Policy support, lower costs to lift e-bus penetration to 30% by FY30: Icra

Yulu bikes

Yulu raises $93 mn in Series C funding round, targets 200,000 EV fleet

Luxury cars, pre-owned luxury cars, certified pre-owned cars, BMW India, Mercedes-Benz India, Audi India, luxury car prices, rupee depreciation, euro, forex rates, Audi Approved:plus, BMW Premium Selection, used luxury cars, luxury car market India

The currency effect: Fx-driven hikes steer buyers towards used luxury carspremium

Carmakers, Auto sector

Govt expects auto PLI incentive disbursal to be more than 2x in FY27

Topics : Auto sales automobile sales passenger vehicle sales Passenger Vehicles Two-wheeler exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 1:24 PM IST