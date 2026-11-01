Honda Motorcycle's total wholesale sales rise 13% to 734,000 units in Oct

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Sunday said its total wholesale sales, including domestic and exports, rose 13 per cent year-on-year to 734,000 units in October.

The automaker sold 650,000 units in October 2025.

Domestic sales grew 11 per cent to 664,000 units from 598,000 units, while exports increased 35 per cent to 69,735 units from 51,644 units.

The Japanese automaker's total sales in April-October this year grew 15 per cent to 4.174 million units from 3.644 million units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales increased 13 per cent to 3.708 million units, and exports climbed 28 per cent to 465,000 units.