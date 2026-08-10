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Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai Motor eyes cumulative sales of 1 million connected cars by 2027

Hyundai Motor eyes cumulative sales of 1 million connected cars by 2027

The company has over 800,000 connected cars currently on Indian roads equipped with its proprietary AI-powered connected car technology platform, 'Hyundai Bluelink'

hyundai

The company had introduced Hyundai Bluelink in 2019, which brought OEM-fitted connected car technology to customers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

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Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday said it is aiming to have cumulative sales of 1 million connected cars -- vehicles that have wireless connectivity, including mobile, that allows data transfer for various purposes -- by 2027.

The company has over 800,000 connected cars currently on Indian roads equipped with its proprietary AI-powered connected car technology platform, 'Hyundai Bluelink', Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"The growing adoption of connected vehicles reflects the evolving expectations of customers and the increasing role of technology in shaping mobility. As we move towards our goal of 1 million connected car sales by 2027, we remain focused on advancing software-defined mobility and expanding connected technologies across our portfolio," HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said.

 

He further said, "Our upcoming mass-market electric SUV, which will offer next-generation connected car technology as standard across all variants, marks an important step in strengthening the convergence of connected and electric mobility while delivering future-ready ownership experiences for customers."  The company had introduced Hyundai Bluelink in 2019, which brought OEM-fitted connected car technology to customers.

Since then, connected vehicle penetration across HMIL's portfolio has increased five-fold, rising from 4 per cent in 2019 to 20 per cent in 2026, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Hyundai Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 1:42 PM IST