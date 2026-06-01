Hyundai Motor India domestic sales rise 9.1% to 47,837 units in May

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported a 9.1 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic sales at 47,837 units in May 2026.

With exports of 13,300 units, HMIL's total monthly sales stood at 61,137 units last month, marking a 4.1 per cent year-on-year growth, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on May sales results, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, "Hyundai Motor India has continued its strong momentum of the year into May as well, achieving domestic sales of 47,837 units with 9.1 per cent YoY growth and total sales of 61,137 units with 4.1 per cent YoY growth".

He further stated that in the first two months (April and May) of FY27, HMIL witnessed domestic sales rise by 13 per cent to 99,739 units, compared to 88,235 units in the same period of FY26.