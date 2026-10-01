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Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai Motor India sales rise 10.8% YoY to record 77,916 units in Sep

Hyundai Motor India sales rise 10.8% YoY to record 77,916 units in Sep

Domestic sales rose 10.9 per cent to 57,166 units, while exports increased 10.4 per cent to 20,750 units, Hyundai Motor India said

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

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Hyundai Motor India on Thursday reported its highest-ever monthly total sales including exports in September at 77,916 units, registering a 10.8 per cent year-on-year growth.

This includes monthly domestic sales of 57,166 units (up 10.9 pc year-on-year) and exports of 20,750 units (up 10.4 pc year-on-year).

"We are delighted to close September 2026 with our highest-ever total monthly sales of 77,916 units (domestic + exports), registering a healthy double digit growth of 10.8 per cent year-on-year. This number surpasses our previous record achieved in July 2026," said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India Ltd

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 10:29 AM IST