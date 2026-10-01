Hyundai Motor India sales rise 10.8% YoY to record 77,916 units in Sep

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday reported its highest-ever monthly total sales including exports in September at 77,916 units, registering a 10.8 per cent year-on-year growth.

This includes monthly domestic sales of 57,166 units (up 10.9 pc year-on-year) and exports of 20,750 units (up 10.4 pc year-on-year).

"We are delighted to close September 2026 with our highest-ever total monthly sales of 77,916 units (domestic + exports), registering a healthy double digit growth of 10.8 per cent year-on-year. This number surpasses our previous record achieved in July 2026," said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO Hyundai Motor India Ltd.