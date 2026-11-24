Hyundai Motor to raise prices of select models by up to ₹8,000 from Dec 1
The price increase will vary across models and variants as Hyundai seeks to partly offset higher input costs, including rising prices of steel and copper, and supply-chain pressures
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Hyundai Motor India will increase prices of select vehicle models and variants by up to ₹8,000 ($86.10) from December 1, the Creta SUV maker said on Tuesday.
The price hike, which will vary across models and variants, is aimed at partly offsetting a sharp increase in input costs
Automakers in India have been battling higher raw material costs, particularly for steel and copper
Supply-chain disruptions linked to the prolonged Middle East conflict have also added pressure on margins, prompting several manufacturers to raise vehicle prices
Hyundai said it had absorbed a substantial portion of the cost inflation through internal efficiency gains and cost-optimisation measures.
Hyundai India's latest price hike comes after market leader Maruti Suzuki said it will hike prices on select models due to rising commodity costs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 24 2026 | 1:37 PM IST