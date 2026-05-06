India electric vehicle sales surge in April as passenger vehicles jump 75%

The electric vehicle (EV) retail market continued to witness strong annual growth in April 2026, according to the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada). The numbers showed a broad-based expansion in EV adoption, supported by improving product portfolios and rising consumer acceptance, even as month-on-month performance reflected seasonal moderation after a strong March.

Electric passenger vehicle (PV) sales led the momentum, registering a sharp 75.1 per cent year-on-year increase to 23,506 units, followed by a modest 4.5 per cent rise over March. The segment remained dominated by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, which retailed 8,543 units and Mahindra & Mahindra at 5,413 units, which continued to benefit from strong demand for their expanding electric portfolios. Other carmakers, including JSW MG Motor India and BYD India, also contributed to the segment’s growth, reflecting increasing competition and wider consumer choice.

In the two-wheeler segment, electric vehicle sales grew 60.7 per cent year-on-year but declined 22 per cent month-on-month to 149,000 units, largely due to a high base effect from March. Despite the sequential dip, the segment remained the largest contributor to overall EV volumes, led by TVS Motor Company with 37,683 units, Bajaj Auto at 32,898 units and Ather Energy at 27,034 units. The decline also pointed to demand normalisation after year-end buying momentum.

Meanwhile, electric three-wheeler sales remained relatively stable, rising 3.3 per cent year-on-year and 1.6 per cent month-on-month to 64,549 units. The market was led by the Mahindra Group with 10,292 units, followed closely by Bajaj Auto at 9,725 units, while TVS Motor Company also posted a strong showing with 3,046 units.