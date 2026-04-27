India-New Zealand FTA to boost auto exports, spur EV investments

The recently concluded India-New Zealand (NZ) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to open fresh avenues for trade, investment, and industrial collaboration, particularly in the automotive and electric mobility sectors.

Anish Shah, group CEO and managing director of the Mahindra Group, said the pact marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral economic ties. “Built on shared trust and concluded with remarkable speed, the agreement creates new opportunities across farm solutions, mobility, technology, and hospitality, while enabling innovation and more resilient supply chains,” he noted.

The FTA eliminates duties on Indian automotive exports to New Zealand. India-made passenger vehicles and auto components will now enter the NZ market at zero duty from the date of enforcement. Earlier, 5-10 per cent tariffs were imposed on select engineering goods.

Industry stakeholders believe the move could provide a meaningful boost to India’s auto exports, particularly at a time when companies are looking to diversify markets and scale global operations.

In addition to trade benefits, the agreement is expected to catalyse investment flows. NZ has pledged investments worth $20 billion, with a portion likely to be directed towards India’s high-technology manufacturing ecosystem. This includes components and systems used in electric vehicles (EVs), an area where India is seeking to strengthen domestic capabilities and reduce import dependence.

The FTA comes amid India’s broader push to position itself as a global manufacturing hub, especially in emerging sectors such as clean mobility and advanced engineering. The combination of duty-free access and potential capital inflows could accelerate growth in these segments while deepening economic engagement between the two countries.