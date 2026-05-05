India's auto dealers brace for Iran war impact on supply chain, fuel costs

India’s auto dealerships are bracing for potential ripple effects from the ongoing Middle East conflict on fuel prices and supply chains, a senior industry official said on Tuesday, even as retail vehicle sales hit a record for April.

Disruptions linked to the conflict have so far remained limited in the world’s third-largest car market, but could begin affecting auto parts supplies in the coming months if instability persists, said Sai Giridhar, vice-president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), in an interview.

“There have been some instances of supply getting disrupted, particularly in parts shipments coming from Europe, mainly in the after-market and service side,” Giridhar said.

While the impact is not broad-based, the repercussions could last for a few months even if the conflict ends, he added.

The comments reflect wider concerns that a prolonged Iran war and resulting energy shock could weigh on growth and push up inflation in India. Automaker Maruti Suzuki has already warned it may raise prices as commodity costs rise.

India’s auto sector has been on a strong footing in recent months, supported by last September’s tax cuts, easier financing conditions and robust demand from smaller towns and rural areas.

However, margins are likely to come under pressure as rising steel, aluminium and freight costs linked to the conflict weigh on profitability, analysts said.

For now, a potential sharp rise in fuel prices remains a key risk to consumer sentiment, Giridhar said.

Indian state refiners have raised prices of liquefied petroleum gas for industrial users and jet fuel for foreign carriers, but petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas prices remain unchanged for households.

Overall retail vehicle sales in April rose 12.9 per cent year-on-year to a record 2.6 million units, according to industry data.

Car sales in rural India jumped 20.4 per cent, nearly three times the urban growth of 7.1 per cent, driven in part by a revival in small-car demand.