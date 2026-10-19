India's auto tech funding at $1.3 bn in 2026, unlikely to match 2025 levels

With two more months left, it is unlikely to surpass the 2025 figures, continuing the decline in the sector after touching a peak of $3.1 billion in 2021. India’s auto tech sector funding was mainly driven by three mega rounds, led by Rapido’s $240 million Series F, followed by Simple Energy’s $180 million Series C and Rideriver’s $102 million Series C. Bengaluru was the most funded city in India’s auto tech sector in 2026, raising $894 million, about 70 per cent of the funding total. Delhi and Mumbai followed with $107 million each, and Gurugram with $63 million.

The auto tech sector includes companies that provide software to automobile industry stakeholders such as dealers, as well as those offering electric vehicle solutions, autonomous driving, connected vehicle technologies, hyperloop and flying cars to both consumers and businesses.

A handful of large, later-stage rounds made up most of the capital raised in India’s auto tech sector in 2026 year-to-date (YTD), led by a ride-hailing company. Several companies on the soonicorn list were among those raising funds, and the report recorded no new unicorns during the period. Among buyers, Cars24 completed half of the acquisitions, and public listings were half as many as in 2025. India’s auto tech sector recorded four acquisitions and three IPOs in 2026, compared with five acquisitions and six IPOs in 2025. Cars24 made two acquisitions, including CarInfo for $44.4 million, while the three IPOs had a combined market capitalisation of $52 million. The data covers funding, unicorns, acquisitions and public listings across India's auto tech ecosystem from January 1 to October 15 this year.

Ten rounds of $34 million or more totalled $900 million in 2026 YTD, roughly 70 per cent of the $1.3 billion raised. The other 87 rounds raised about $400 million between them. The largest of the ten was Rapido's $240 million Series F in May 2026, accounting for about 18 per cent of the funding total. Rapido, a Bengaluru-based provider of intra-city bike taxi ride-hailing services, has raised $798 million in all. WestBridge Capital, Prosus and Invus were among the eight investors in the round. Series C and later rounds totalled $810 million, accounting for eight of the ten largest rounds in 2026 YTD.

Bengaluru’s $894 million was led by funding rounds from Rapido, Simple Energy and Rideriver. Euler Motors’ $48 million Series E was Delhi’s largest round, while Ecofy’s $55 million Series B and GreenCell Mobility’s $34 million Series D made up most of Mumbai’s total.

Later-stage funding reached $810 million in 2026, with Series C and subsequent rounds accounting for eight of the ten largest transactions. Rapido's $240 million Series F in May 2026 and Simple Energy's $180 million Series C in September 2026 topped the list.