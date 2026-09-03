Indian PV sector likely to grow by 10% in FY27: Maruti's Partho Banerjee

The Indian passenger vehicle (PV) industry is expected to grow by at least 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2026-27 (FY27), with annual sales likely to reach 5.3-5.4 million units compared with around 4.8 million units last year, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said on Wednesday.

He added that the industry was currently averaging around 450,000 units a month in terms of volume sales.

Maruti’s growth projection for the PV industry is much more optimistic than Hyundai. Tarun Garg, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), had said on September 2 that he expected the PV industry to grow by 5-6 per cent Y-o-Y in FY27.

Banerjee, while addressing reporters on the sidelines of 66th Annual Convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), said the sector was performing well despite geopolitical tensions, and that the underlying conditions remain favourable.

He said the pace of growth for the Indian PV industry would moderate in the second half of FY27 as the industry will face a higher base but for the entire year, it would be about 10 per cent Y-o-Y. In September 2025, the Centre had cut the GST rates on PVs, which meant a significant growth in volume sales for all automakers in the second half of FY26 — the higher base for the same period in FY27.

Maruti was also preparing to launch its used-car business in a new format. Banerjee said the company has started a programme called product cycle management and would soon unveil its used-car business in a “different avatar”. He did not disclose further details. “We are going to launch this used car business in a different avatar. Very soon we will be coming back to you,” he said.

On electric vehicles (EVs), Banerjee said Maruti’s production capacity would take around four months to ramp up fully. Maruti has started producing around 2,000 EVs a month in the current half, and is working to ramp up production. On August 31, it had announced an investment of ~77,500 crore between FY27 and FY31.

Meanwhile, the share of first-time car buyers in Maruti’s sales has risen to 54 per cent, up around 10 percentage points, Banerjee said. He said the increase was important for India’s motorisation as more two-wheeler users move towards cars. “If the motorisation has to increase, the car penetration has to go up. So obviously in the pyramid, the bottom of the pyramid, the two-wheeler people have to upgrade to a four-wheeler,” he said.