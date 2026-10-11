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Maharashtra's nine-month bike-taxi EV deadline tests operators' readiness

Financing, charging infrastructure and regulatory clarity will be key to the transition; industry has called for phased milestones

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While the move is aimed at promoting cleaner urban mobility, industry players say meeting the deadline will require coordinated efforts by fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers, financiers and local authorities

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

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Maharashtra’s nine-month deadline for bike-taxi operators to shift from petrol-powered two-wheelers to electric vehicles (EVs) by July 2027 has put the spotlight on the industry’s readiness, with financing, charging infrastructure and regulatory clarity emerging as key requirements for a transition that does not disrupt driver livelihoods.
 
While the move is aimed at promoting cleaner urban mobility, industry players say meeting the deadline will require coordinated efforts by fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers, financiers and local authorities. The challenge extends beyond replacing petrol vehicles with electric ones to ensuring that drivers can operate commercially viable services without bearing the entire upfront cost of the transition.
  
Gowri Natarajan, head of public policy and strategic partnerships at Yulu, said the timeline was ambitious but achievable if the transition was managed in phases. Clear milestones for the share of electric vehicles in fleets would help operators, original equipment manufacturers and financiers plan investments, she said.
 
“Clarity on licensing, vehicle eligibility and alignment with EV incentives will help responsible operators invest with confidence,” Natarajan said.
 
Charging and battery-swapping infrastructure will be critical, particularly for bike taxis that operate for extended hours and depend on high vehicle utilisation. While shared mobility fleets could improve the commercial viability of such networks, local administrations would need to facilitate land access, electricity connections and permits, Natarajan said.

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Yulu, which is preparing to launch Yulu Express, is also exploring opportunities in the bike-taxi segment.
 
The transition will also increase the need for specialised maintenance and roadside assistance, as vehicle downtime directly affects commercial drivers’ earnings. Unlike private vehicle owners, bike-taxi operators need quick access to trained technicians and timely repairs to keep vehicles on the road.
 
Vimal Singh SV, founder and chief executive officer of ReadyAssist, said the expansion of charging, service and roadside support infrastructure was making EV ownership increasingly practical. Reliable roadside assistance and EV-trained technicians would be important in building confidence among drivers and fleet operators, he said.
 

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 10:29 AM IST