close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jaguar Land Rover's cash flow expectations of £500 mn hit by chips fallout

The global semiconductor shortage has undermined the luxury carmaker's turnaround as it struggles to work through a debt reduction plan

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Katrina Nicholas

Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury British car brand owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd., expects free cash flow of around £500 million for the full financial year.

While that’s half the forecast of more than £1 billion it gave back in 2022, it significantly exceeds a more recent estimate as supply chain snarls that dented business in the second quarter eased.

JLR missed expectations in the second quarter but has beaten its second-half guidance for both volume and cash flow versus what was forecast in November of 2022 as the supply of chips gradually improved, a spokesperson said via email.
The global semiconductor shortage has undermined the luxury carmaker’s turnaround as it struggles to work through a debt reduction plan. While JLR has ramped up production of its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, it’s still feeling the effects from a chip dearth that has beset the entire industry over the past two years.

In November, the loss-making manufacturer said it’s cutting output of the Range Rover Velar and Jaguar F-Pace models made in the UK to focus on on higher-margin models.
Tata Motors also said Thursday, when it issued fourth-quarter sales guidance, that JLR’s preliminary estimated cash balance was more than £3.7 billion as of March 31 while net debt was around £3 billion.

Also Read

Jaguar Land Rover sees December quarter free cash flow above $485 million

Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in January-March

Jaguar Land Rover inks partnerships to improve semiconductor supplies

Jaguar Land Rover reports 5.9% jump in retail sales in Q3, wholesale up 15%

Interest rate hikes, global inflationary pressures may impact demand: JLR

Toyota to sell 1.5 mn electric vehicles by 2026, roll out 10 new models

5 automakers to voluntarily recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts

EV sales on the rise in March; industry needs policy clarity, says FADA

Kia India to re-open bookings for EV6 on April 15: Check full details

Kia to open bookings for 2023 version EV6 priced Rs 60.95 lakh from Apr 15


JLR’s retail sales rose 30% from a year earlier to 102,889 units in the fourth quarter while wholesales, excluding its joint venture in China, increased 24% year-on-year to 94,649 units. The automaker’s order book remains strong at 200,000 units, Tata Motors said.
Topics : Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover | Jaguar Land Rover India | Jaguar Land Rover sales fall

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon