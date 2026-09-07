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Home / Industry / Auto / Jaguar Land Rover to cut around 4,000 jobs globally in next two years

Jaguar Land Rover to cut around 4,000 jobs globally in next two years

The company, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said it is targeting approximately euro 1.7 billion of savings over the next two years to reduce its break-evens towards 300,000 units

Jaguar Land Rover to cut around 4,000 jobs globally in next two years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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Tata Group's British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover on Monday said it will reduce its global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years.

The company, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said it is targeting approximately euro 1.7 billion of savings over the next two years to reduce its break-evens towards 300,000 units.

JLR currently employs 43,000 people globally.

The savings are designed to enhance JLR's ability to deliver sustainable profitable growth, against the backdrop of increasingly competitive and rapidly changing markets and continuing geo-political uncertainty.

The programme will reduce organisational complexity, and underpin the commitment to invest between euro 15-18 billion in electrification, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and enhanced customer experiences over the next 5 years.

 

"As a result, JLR will reduce its global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years. The reduction, which is not expected to impact direct manufacturing jobs, will be achieved through voluntary means wherever possible," a regulatory filing by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said.

"JLR is today beginning consultation on the first round of reductions and will provide support to all colleagues affected by the changes and engage with Trade Unions and employee representatives throughout the transition," the filing added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : JLR Tata JLR Tata Motors

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 4:33 PM IST