JSW MG Motor India's July dispatches rise 22% to record 8,158 units
JSW MG Motor India reported a 22 per cent year-on-year rise in July wholesales to a record 8,158 units, with new energy vehicles contributing more than 80 per cent of total dispatches
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JSW MG Motor India on Saturday reported a 22 per cent rise in dispatches to dealers at 8,158 units in July, posting its highest-ever monthly wholesale numbers.
The new energy vehicles (NEV) portfolio recorded its highest-ever wholesale volumes in July 2026, contributing more than 80 per cent of the company's total sales, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.
"This strong performance, coupled with another month of robust retail sales, demonstrates the strength of our diverse portfolio and our ability to meet evolving customer aspirations," JSW MG Motor India Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 11:28 AM IST